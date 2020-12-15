Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

E-tax payment facility to gradually expand all over Sindh

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Decision taken after CM had approved the launch of the e-tax portal during a meeting in which District Central Deputy Commissioner MB Dharejo had given a detailed briefing to the chief executive. Photo: File
  • Sindh government to expand e-tax payment facility
  • Local taxpayers are not required to pay any fee to get registered
  • Secretary urges officials to use modern technology to digitise all official work 

KARACHI: The Sindh Government announced on Monday that it will start rolling out an online tax collection system in all districts of the province in a gradual manner.

The decision to expand the e-tax payment facility to all the districts was taken during a meeting chaired by Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah.

The decision is in line with the directives issued by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah a month ago to launch an E-Municipal Tax Portal as a pilot project in Karachi’s Central District Municipal Corporation to facilitate local taxpayers and plugging pilferage in revenue collection.

On the portal, the local taxpayers are not required to pay any fee to get registered with the new e-tax system.

The LG secretary on Monday urged the officials concerned to use modern technology to digitise all the official work related to his department to the maximum possible extent.

He also urged all the officials of the department to use the best of their abilities in discharging official work to facilitate the masses through the provision of the mandatory municipal services.

He said that maximum transparency should be maintained in the work related to the LG department, adding that priority should be given to the court orders related to the services of the department.

He also asked the officials concerned to remain impartial while discharging their duties.

Last month, CM Murad had approved the launch of the e-tax portal during a meeting in which District Central Deputy Commissioner MB Dharejo had given a detailed briefing to the chief minister.

More From Pakistan:

PTI govt committed to ensure ease-of-doing-business for investors: PM Imran Khan

PTI govt committed to ensure ease-of-doing-business for investors: PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore rally was so huge some people couldn't make it to the venue

Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore rally was so huge some people couldn't make it to the venue
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16
Christmas joy: Sindh govt announces early pay for Christian employees

Christmas joy: Sindh govt announces early pay for Christian employees
Inside story: PM Imran Khan refuses to budge even as PDM issues long march threat

Inside story: PM Imran Khan refuses to budge even as PDM issues long march threat
Islamabad police arrest 2 men after sisters fall from hotel building

Islamabad police arrest 2 men after sisters fall from hotel building

Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa

Shehla Raza puts up picture of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Lahore funeral, calls it PDM jalsa
PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march

PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march
MDCAT 2020: Students announce protest against PMC, demand justice from PTI govt

MDCAT 2020: Students announce protest against PMC, demand justice from PTI govt
Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower

Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower
Amnesty International report says Pakistan neglecting prisons amid coronavirus outbreak

Amnesty International report says Pakistan neglecting prisons amid coronavirus outbreak
Karachi Univeristy announces schedule for reserved seats 2021

Karachi Univeristy announces schedule for reserved seats 2021

Latest

view all