E-tax payment facility to gradually expand all over Sindh

Sindh government to expand e-tax payment facility

Local taxpayers are not required to pay any fee to get registered

Secretary urges officials to use modern technology to digitise all official work

KARACHI: The Sindh Government announced on Monday that it will start rolling out an online tax collection system in all districts of the province in a gradual manner.

The decision to expand the e-tax payment facility to all the districts was taken during a meeting chaired by Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah.

The decision is in line with the directives issued by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah a month ago to launch an E-Municipal Tax Portal as a pilot project in Karachi’s Central District Municipal Corporation to facilitate local taxpayers and plugging pilferage in revenue collection.

On the portal, the local taxpayers are not required to pay any fee to get registered with the new e-tax system.

The LG secretary on Monday urged the officials concerned to use modern technology to digitise all the official work related to his department to the maximum possible extent.

He also urged all the officials of the department to use the best of their abilities in discharging official work to facilitate the masses through the provision of the mandatory municipal services.

He said that maximum transparency should be maintained in the work related to the LG department, adding that priority should be given to the court orders related to the services of the department.

He also asked the officials concerned to remain impartial while discharging their duties.

Last month, CM Murad had approved the launch of the e-tax portal during a meeting in which District Central Deputy Commissioner MB Dharejo had given a detailed briefing to the chief minister.