Russia's Putin congratulates Joe Biden on election win

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow March 10, 2011. photo: Reuters.

I am ready for interaction and contact with you, Putin says.



The felicitations come after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday felicitated Joe Biden on his triumph in the US presidential election, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin had said it would wait for the official results of the election before commenting on its outcome, even as other nations congratulated Biden on the win in the days after the November 3 vote.

“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,” the Kremlin cited Putin as saying in a statement.

“Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world,” the Kremlin said.