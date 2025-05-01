UK to experience hottest start of summer today

The sun rises above the London skyline, as a second heatwave is predicted for parts of the country, in London, Britain, August 11, 2022. — Reuters

With a peak temperature of 29 degrees Celsius expected in south-east England, May 1 (Thursday) is likely to be the hottest start to May on record for the United Kingdom.

The previous record of 27.4°C on May 1, 1990 at Lossiemouth would be exceeded by this, reported BBC.

At this time of year, temperatures will widely be around 7°C to 11°C higher than the average.

Temperatures will start to gradually fall over the bank holiday weekend to around average by Monday after a peak in heat on Thursday.

With temperatures generally in the low to mid-twenties on Wednesday, extremely warm, even hot, weather was experienced throughout the United Kingdom.

The warmest April weather in seven years occurred in south-east England, where the temperature at Wisley, Surrey, reached 26.7°C (80.1°F).

At Aboyne (Aberdeenshire), Scotland experienced its highest April temperature since 2019. It was 24.4°C (75.9°F).

After the national record of 26.2°C was achieved at Gogerddan (Ceredigion) in 2003, Wednesday was the second-hottest April day on record in Wales.

At 24.1°C Castlederg, it was also the second-hottest April day on record in Northern Ireland, surpassing the previous record of 24.5°C established in 1984.

While moderate in Scotland's far north, UV levels were high throughout the majority of the United Kingdom.

Thursday is predicted to be considerably hotter across England and Wales, with highs of the mid to upper 20s and even as high as 29 degrees Celsius.

The record for the warmest start to May would be surpassed by several degrees if such were the case.

It will get cooler across Scotland and Northern Ireland, though, with some cloud cover and showers. In fact, temperatures will drop to about 13vC to 17°C, which is the typical range for early May.

Parts of Wales, the Midlands, and eastern England may experience heavy, thundery showers on Thursday due to rising humidity.

There has been a significant region of high pressure in the UK for the past week, but it has effectively remained stationary and obstructed.

This indicates that the UK has experienced settled and dry weather as a result of rain-bearing zones of low pressure that would typically arrive off the mid-Atlantic being redirected elsewhere.