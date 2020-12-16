Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

No, Taylor Swift did not reveal Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby’s name

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Fans claimed to have figured out the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter through Taylor Swift's new album.

However, the fan theories and the rumours have been put to rest by a source close to the supermodel who said the baby’s name isn’t Dorothea.

A source told TMZ that there is no truth to the rumours, adding that the name of the couple’s daughter will come out in due time.

For the unversed, Swifties all across had been putting two and two together and speculating that Evermore, the surprise new album of Taylor Swift, comes with a chockfull of clues about Hadid and Malik’s newborn baby girl.

Soon after the sudden release of the album, fan theories were all over the internet about Swift’s track Dorothea being about the power couple's daughter.

While this may not make any sense to a whole bunch of people, here’s why fans thought the song revealed the couple’s daughter’s name:

“Evermore Theory: Gigi posted a picture with the caption ‘August, waiting for our girl’. James would wait for August behind the mall. Betty was from his pov and it's also the name of Blake Lively's daughter. August is Track 8. Dorothea is Track 8. What if Dorothea is Gigi's baby?”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’

Jennifer Aniston reveals what gives her the ‘confidence to take on the world’
‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75

‘Heer Ranjha’ actress Firdous Begum dies at age of 75
Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist

Jameela Jamil wants to quit the celebrity life and become an EMDR therapist
Lana Del Rey engaged to guitarist Clayton Johnson: report

Lana Del Rey engaged to guitarist Clayton Johnson: report
Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside

Gigi Hadid steps out with her daughter in New York City: Photos inside
Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

Chadwick Boseman widely expected to be nominated for Best Actor Academy Award

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth

This is how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify deal is worth
Piers Morgan invites wrath after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing

Piers Morgan invites wrath after breaking lockdown rules with recent outing
Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut

Chrissy Teigen seeks inspiration from Jennifer Aniston as she debuts 'Rachel Green' haircut
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle draw ire over hefty Spotify deal: 'Sick of them'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry beat Kate and William to become year's 'most tweeted about royals'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send William and Kate Christmas presents as ties improve

Latest

view all