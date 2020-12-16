Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,731 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 445,977. With 105 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 9,010. So far, a total of 388,598 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 48,369.

With 38,028 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.18%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 61 countries. There have been at least 72,224,000 reported infections and 1,627,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 17 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 9 days and has reported more than 18,484,000 since the pandemic began.







