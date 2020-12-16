If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020
Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants people to live and let live.
"If you can’t help women, give them space,” Akhtar told men while giving an interview to actress and writer Mira Sethi for her web show.
Whatever women wear is their choice, Akhtar went on. “Who are you to say anything?” he asked.
When asked about his wife, the Rawalpindi Express answered that his wife’s decision to wear a niqaab is her own and not because he has told her to.
“From the age of 16 till 36, I left everything and lived my life. I saw the world,” the former cricketer said.