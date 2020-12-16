If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar gives an interview to actress Mira Sethi. photo: Geo.tv/ file

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants people to live and let live.

"If you can’t help women, give them space,” Akhtar told men while giving an interview to actress and writer Mira Sethi for her web show.



Whatever women wear is their choice, Akhtar went on. “Who are you to say anything?” he asked.



When asked about his wife, the Rawalpindi Express answered that his wife’s decision to wear a niqaab is her own and not because he has told her to.

Akhtar opened up about spirituality and told Sethi he has been taking lessons from the Islamic scholars and reading Islamic books for knowledge. “Then the fantasy of life started again,” he said.



“From the age of 16 till 36, I left everything and lived my life. I saw the world,” the former cricketer said.