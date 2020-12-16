Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar gives an interview to actress Mira Sethi. photo: Geo.tv/ file

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants people to live and let live.

"If you can’t help women, give them space,” Akhtar told men while giving an interview to actress and writer Mira Sethi for her web show.

Whatever women wear is their choice, Akhtar went on. “Who are you to say anything?” he asked.

When asked about his wife, the Rawalpindi Express answered that his wife’s decision to wear a niqaab is her own and not because he has told her to.

Akhtar opened up about spirituality and told Sethi he has been taking lessons from the Islamic scholars and reading Islamic books for knowledge. “Then the fantasy of life started again,” he said.

“From the age of 16 till 36, I left everything and lived my life. I saw the world,” the former cricketer said.

Ready to sacrifice PPP govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto
Federal cabinet's move is illegal, only ECP can decide date of elections, says Raza Rabbani
Sindh appoints Dr Saeeduddin as new intermediate board chairman Karachi
Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar to get Germany's most prestigious research funding award
MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'
Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan
Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood
169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home
Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack
PM Imran Khan surpasses 13mn followers on Twitter
MDCAT 2020: Students approach SHC once again to challenge results

