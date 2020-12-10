Shoaib Akhtar's latest Instagram post features adorable picture with son

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. — Instagram

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took to Instagram on Thursday to post an adorable picture with his son.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib posted a sweet picture of his son, Mikael in his lap, flashing a thumbs up sign towards the camera as both of them smile towards the camera.

"Main aur mera Mikael, aksar yeh baatein kertay hain! #funtimes #fatherandson," he wrote.

On November 7, four years ago, Shoaib had taken to social media to announce the birth of his son in an emotional tweet.



