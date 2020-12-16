Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh 'sacrifices' himself to show solidarity with Indian farmers

Baba Ram Singh. — Twitter

HARYANA: A Sikh priest committed suicide while attending the farmers' protest against the Modi-led government here on the Delhi-Haryana border (Singhu border) on Wednesday.



According to a suicide letter left behind by the priest, Baba Ram Singh from Haryana's Karnal shot himself to express solidarity with the protesters.

The Sikh priest passed away after he was brought to the hospital in an injured state where doctors declared him dead. Baba Ram Singh was a resident of Karnal.

In his suicide note, Singh raised his voice against the atrocities of the Indian government and said he stood by the farmers.

"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice," he wrote in the letter. "To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself."



Baba Ram Singh, the Indian media reported, has millions of followers all over the world, not just in Haryana and Punjab.