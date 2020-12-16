Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh 'sacrifices' himself to show solidarity with Indian farmers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

 Baba Ram Singh. — Twitter

HARYANA: A Sikh priest committed suicide while attending the farmers' protest against the Modi-led government here on the Delhi-Haryana border (Singhu border) on Wednesday.

According to a suicide letter left behind by the priest, Baba Ram Singh from Haryana's Karnal shot himself to express solidarity with the protesters.

The Sikh priest passed away after he was brought to the hospital in an injured state where doctors declared him dead. Baba Ram Singh was a resident of Karnal. 

In his suicide note, Singh raised his voice against the atrocities of the Indian government and said he stood by the farmers. 

"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice," he wrote in the letter. "To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself."

Baba Ram Singh, the Indian media reported, has millions of followers all over the world, not just in Haryana and Punjab.

More From World:

WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no COVID shots until 2024

WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no COVID shots until 2024
Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump admits marriage with Donald Trump is over

Stephen Colbert's Melania Trump admits marriage with Donald Trump is over
Erdogan terms US sanctions an 'attack' on Turkey's rights

Erdogan terms US sanctions an 'attack' on Turkey's rights
In a first, Pakistani woman gets elected to Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee

In a first, Pakistani woman gets elected to Lincoln’s Inn Bar Representation Committee
US media rife with reports of Ivanka Trump's political aspirations

US media rife with reports of Ivanka Trump's political aspirations
Arif Naqvi will be at the mercy of gangsters if sent to US prison, witnesses say

Arif Naqvi will be at the mercy of gangsters if sent to US prison, witnesses say
WATCH: A goat, a sheep and three lambs terrorise this Turkish city

WATCH: A goat, a sheep and three lambs terrorise this Turkish city
MacKenzie Scott gifts over $4b of her Amazon fortune to coronavirus relief

MacKenzie Scott gifts over $4b of her Amazon fortune to coronavirus relief
Just like dogs: Study finds Kangaroos can communicate with humans

Just like dogs: Study finds Kangaroos can communicate with humans
UK publication corroborates The News report on Pakistan, UK diplomatic row over Nawaz Sharif

UK publication corroborates The News report on Pakistan, UK diplomatic row over Nawaz Sharif

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 16
UK to consider Nawaz’s extradition request if filed by Pakistan

UK to consider Nawaz’s extradition request if filed by Pakistan

Latest

view all