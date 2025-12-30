Saudi Arabia says national security is red line as UAE forces asked to leave Yemen

Forces of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, arrive in a mountainous area where they are launching a military operation in the southern province of Abyan, Yemen, December 15, 2025. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday its national security was a red line and backed a call for UAE forces to leave Yemen within 24 hours, hours after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla.

The warning comes as the coalition struck what it described as foreign military support to UAE-backed southern separatists, and the head of Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council set the deadline for Emirati forces to leave.

Yemen's presidential council head, Rashad al-Alimi, also cancelled a defence pact with the UAE, the Yemeni state news agency said, and complained of UAE's support for the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

"Unfortunately, it has been definitively confirmed that the UAE pressured and directed the STC to undermine and rebel against the authority of the state through military escalation," he added.

Saudi Arabia urged the Emiratis to comply with the demand. The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yemen offensive

The UAE was a member of the Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen from 2015. In 2019 it started a drawdown of its troops in the country but remained committed to the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

The STC later decided to seek self-rule in the south and this month advanced in a sudden offensive against Saudi-supported Yemeni government troops.

The advance broke years of stalemate, with the STC claiming broad control of the south. Saudi Arabia had warned the STC against military moves in the eastern border province of Hadramout and sought the withdrawal of its forces.

The STC dismissed the Saudi call.

The limited airstrike followed the weekend arrival of two ships from the UAE port of Fujairah on Saturday and Sunday without its authorisation, the coalition said.

After arriving in Mukalla, the vessels disabled their tracking systems and unloaded large quantities of weapons and combat vehicles to support the STC, it added.

No casualties in strike

The coalition said the Mukalla port strike caused no casualties or collateral damage, according to Saudi state media.

Two sources told Reuters that the strike targeted the dock where the cargo of the two ships was unloaded.

Footage on Yemen's state TV showed what it said was black smoke rising from the port in the early morning after the strike, with burned vehicles at the port.

Image shows damaged military vehicles following an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the port of Mukalla, southern Yemen, on December 30, 2025. — AFP

UAE-backed forces control large swathes of land in the south including the strategically key province of Hadramout.

Yemeni presidential council head Alimi imposed a no-fly zone, and a sea and ground blockade on all ports and crossings for 72 hours, except for exemptions authorised by the coalition.

Hadramout borders Saudi Arabia and has cultural and historical ties with it. Many prominent Saudis trace their origins to the area.

Since 2022 the STC has been part of an alliance that controls southern areas outside Houthi control, under a Saudi-backed power-sharing initiative.

The Houthis control the northern region, including Sanaa, the capital.

"We will continue to prevent any military support from any country to any Yemeni faction without coordination with the legitimate government," the coalition added.