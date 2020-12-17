Can't connect right now! retry
Sophie Turner comes down heavily on anti-maskers as COVID-19 cases surge

British actor Sophie Turner has issued a stern warning to all those not following the COVID-19 guidelines as the cases surge around the world.

Turning to her Instagram, the Game of Thrones actor ‘spilled the tea’ and slammed anti-maskers with a short, simple yet effective video.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," she said in the video.

"And that's the tea,” she added.

Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child in the summer this year in the midst of the pandemic’s peak period. 

