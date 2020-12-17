Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) talks to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File/ Geo.tv
  • Pakistan backs Turkey's quest for national security and peace
  • Islamabad appreciates Ankara's role towards regional and international peace and stability
  • FO says Pakistan opposes imposition of unilateral, coercive measure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concern over the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States. 

A statement issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday said Islamabad remained opposed, in principle, to the imposition of unilateral and coercive measures against any country. 

"The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding," read the press release. "Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability."

The FO reiterated "strong support" for the government and people of Turkey "in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity," adding that Pakistan, as always, "will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals".

Read more: US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over purchase of S-400s

US sanctions on Turkey

Washington slapped the sanctions on NATO member Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir, and three other employees on Monday over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

Washington maintained that the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO’s broader defence systems. Turkey rejected the assertion and said the S-400s will not be integrated into NATO. 

The sanctions come at a delicate moment in the fraught relations between Ankara and Washington as Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gears up to take office on January 20, 2021, replacing Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Read more: Erdogan terms US sanctions an 'attack' on Turkey's rights

Turkey's reaction

Turkey says its purchase of the S-400s was not a choice, but rather a necessity as it was unable to procure air defence systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan termed the move a “hostile attack” on its sovereign rights and defence industry, adding that the move was bound to fail.

Erdoğan said problems stemming from the sanctions would be overcome and vowed to ramp up efforts towards an independent defence industry. He also criticised Washington for punishing a NATO ally.

“What kind of alliance is this? What kind of partnership is this? This decision is an open hostile attack on our country’s sovereign rights,” he said in a televised address. “The real goal is to block the advances our country started in the defence industry recently and to once again render us absolutely dependent on them (United States)."

“Surely there will be problems, but each problem will push open a door for us for a solution.”

Asserting that US concerns had no technical basis, Erdoğan said Ankara still produced close to 1,000 parts for the F-35 jets, despite being removed from the programme over the S-400 purchase. Turkey had also been due to buy more than 100 F-35 jets.


With additional input from Reuters.

More From World:

PTI cannot save govt through early Senate elections: Maryam Nawaz

PTI cannot save govt through early Senate elections: Maryam Nawaz
Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people

Supreme Court slams NAB for 'selectively applying its laws' on people
US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus
PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away

PTCL, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan passes away
Man who hosted Ertugrul star Engin arrested in Lahore

Man who hosted Ertugrul star Engin arrested in Lahore
WHO officials to visit China's Wuhan next month to probe coronavirus origins

WHO officials to visit China's Wuhan next month to probe coronavirus origins
Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?

Can you guess which song is Bakhtawar Bhutto's beau Mahmood listening to?
Smart lockdowns imposed in Karachi, Peshawar amid rising coronavirus infections

Smart lockdowns imposed in Karachi, Peshawar amid rising coronavirus infections
SHC restrains FIA from harassing Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency dealers in Pakistan

SHC restrains FIA from harassing Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency dealers in Pakistan
Daily report on December 17: KP's coronavirus death surges past 1,500

Daily report on December 17: KP's coronavirus death surges past 1,500

Latest

view all