Sindh govt notifies closure of educational activities in Madrassahs across province

KARACHI: The Sindh government has directed closure of all educational activities in religious seminaries across the province.

A notification issued on Thursday said the legal action will be taken against those failing to implement the provincial government's directives.

The move comes following a rapid rise in coronavirus infections and deaths in the province. At least 25,356 new cases have been reported since the beginning of December while 302 people have died of the coronavirus.

In November, the federal government had announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start from December 25.



The government had announced that schools will reopen across the country on January 11 - which is subject to the coronavirus situation then. All examinations were postponed except admission and recruitment tests.

The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt the work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.



Furthermore, all provinces have banned indoor dining and limited timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have been placed under smart lockdowns.

