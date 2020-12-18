Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt notifies closure of educational activities in Madrassahs across province

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

A Reuters representational image.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has directed closure of all educational activities in religious seminaries across the province. 

A notification issued on Thursday said the legal action will be taken against those failing to implement the provincial government's directives. 

The move comes following a rapid rise in coronavirus infections and deaths in the province. At least 25,356 new cases have been reported since the beginning of December while 302 people have died of the coronavirus. 

Read more: Over 2,500 coronavirus deaths reported in Karachi so far

In November, the federal government had announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start from December 25. 

The government had announced that schools will reopen across the country on January 11 - which is subject to the coronavirus situation then. All examinations were postponed except admission and recruitment tests.

The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt the work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.

Furthermore, all provinces have banned indoor dining and limited timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have been placed under smart lockdowns.

Read more: Sindh college students clueless without govt guidelines on home-learning


More From Pakistan:

PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down

PMC explains why MDCAT 2020 result was taken down
MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks

MDCAT 2020 result: How you can apply for a recount of marks
MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name

MDCAT 2020 result: Here's what PMC says you should do about a misprint in name
Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter

Senate elections: PM Imran Khan's legal team say Opposition's resignations don't matter
MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 updated result announced by PMC
Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz deletes tweet about Israeli news channel i24, PTI claims she 'exposed' Nawaz Sharif
Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality

Yet again, Lahore lands among top 5 cities with bad air quality
FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister
India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed

India and Israel campaigning against Pakistan: Murad Saeed
'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan

'Calibri queen' Maryam Nawaz can't be expected to like any democracy sans PML-N in power: Awan
'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment

'Chal chalao': Saeed Ghani takes jibe at Centre over Sheikh Rasheed's appointment
Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept

Karachi University announces entry test results of Bachelor's programmes, visual studies dept

Latest

view all