UK High Commissioner lauds Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process, regional stability

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

UK Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner meets Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, December 17, 2020. ISPR/Handout via Geo.tv

RAWALPINDI: The British Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here in the city, the military's media wing said Thursday.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two discussed "matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation".

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in the Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region," the ISPR added.

Dr Turner was last in the news when Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to Pakistan landed at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Friday, marking the airline's commencement of operations in the South Asian nation.

Wishing "Bauhut Mubarak!" on Twitter, the high commissioner shared a video wherein he stated that 18 months ago, there was no British carrier flying to Pakistan but "now we have over 20 direct flights a week".

"This is a sign of real confidence in Pakistan," Dr Turner had said. "Our 1.6 billion British-Pakistanis are the heart of our dosti [friendship]. They will now have more options to visit loved ones, build ties, and boost trade."

