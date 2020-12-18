Upset wife: Karachi man approaches court after shopkeeper sells faulty shoes

KARACHI: A man has approached the Consumer Protection Court, East, to file a complaint against a shopkeeper who reportedly sold a pair of faulty shoes to his wife, making her very upset.

In the plea, the man claimed that his wife bought a pair of shoes for Rs1,600 from Karachi’s Tariq Road, adding that one of the pairs broke after a few days.

“We complained to the shopkeeper but he did not listen. My wife is very upset that her favourite, brand new pair of shoes broke,” said the petitioner.

He urged the court to impose a heavy fine on the shopkeeper and take necessary action against him.

After seeing the plea, the court admitted it for hearing and summoned the witnesses in the case.