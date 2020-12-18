Kandhkot man climbs electric pole after angry wife demands divorce

Representational image. — Reuters/Files

A man in Kandhkot climbed a very high-tension electric pole after his wife filed for a divorce over a domestic dispute

The husband tried to convince his wife to retract her decision, but his pleas fell on deaf ears

Police took the man into custody for attempted suicide

KANDHKOT, SINDH: A man risked his life and climbed a high-tension electric pole after his wife decided to go to court to file for a divorce, it emerged on Thursday.



Police said that the woman — who had married the man by choice — had moved the court for a divorce after a domestic dispute.

Despite the husband's efforts, he was unable to convince his wife to change her mind.

After an unsuccessful negotiation attempt outside of the court's premises, the man decided to climb a very high-tension electric pole in a bid to threaten his wife.

Sukkur Electric Power Company had to cut the pole's power off after it was informed of the incident, police said. The man is now in police custody for attempting to commit suicide.