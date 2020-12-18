Can't connect right now! retry
Kandhkot man climbs electric pole after angry wife demands divorce

Friday Dec 18, 2020

  • A man in Kandhkot climbed a very high-tension electric pole after his wife filed for a divorce over a domestic dispute
  • The husband tried to convince his wife to retract her decision, but his pleas fell on deaf ears
  • Police took the man into custody for attempted suicide

KANDHKOT, SINDH: A man risked his life and climbed a high-tension electric pole after his wife decided to go to court to file for a divorce, it emerged on Thursday.

Police said that the woman — who had married the man by choice — had moved the court for a divorce after a domestic dispute.

Despite the husband's efforts, he was unable to convince his wife to change her mind. 

After an unsuccessful negotiation attempt outside of the court's premises, the man decided to climb a very high-tension electric pole in a bid to threaten his wife.

Read more: Karachi man approaches court after shopkeeper sells faulty shoes

Sukkur Electric Power Company had to cut the pole's power off after it was informed of the incident, police said. The man is now in police custody for attempting to commit suicide.

