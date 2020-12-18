Karachi University announces deadline for open merit admission 2021 application forms

Karachi University announces open merit admissions for academic year 2021
All details regarding admission are available in KU's prospectus
The varsity will accept forms till December 24
The online applications for the open merit admission in the master and bachelor programs for the academic year 2021 will be accepted till December 24, 2020, Karachi University said in a statement on Friday.
All the details regarding admission policy — eligibility, requirements for the departments, and a number of seats — can be seen in the Admission Prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal.
The statement said that candidates can fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.