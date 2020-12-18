Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University announces deadline for open merit admission 2021 application forms

Friday Dec 18, 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File
  • Karachi University announces open merit admissions for academic year 2021
  • All details regarding admission are available in KU's prospectus
  • The varsity will accept forms till December 24

The online applications for the open merit admission in the master and bachelor programs for the academic year 2021 will be accepted till December 24, 2020, Karachi University said in a statement on Friday.

All the details regarding admission policy — eligibility, requirements for the departments, and a number of seats — can be seen in the Admission Prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal

The statement said that candidates can fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal.

The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 and can be submitted in any branch of the United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.

Candidates are directed to attach a scanned copy of the fee deposit slip and all relevant documents, along with an online admission form.

The open merit admissions in masters programs are offered in the following subjects:

  • Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology
  • Applied Physics
  • Arabic
  • Bengali
  • Biochemistry
  • Biotechnology
  • Botany
  • Chemistry
  • Computer Science
  • Economics
  • Economics and Finance
  • Education
  • English
  • Environmental Studies
  • Genetics
  • Geography
  • Geology
  • Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences
  • History
  • International Relations
  • Islamic Banking and Finance
  • Islamic History
  • Islamic Learning
  • Library and Information Science
  • Marine Science
  • Mathematics
  • Microbiology
  • Persian
  • Petroleum Technology
  • Philosophy
  • Physics
  • Physiology
  • Political Science
  • Psychology
  • Public Policy
  • Quran and Sunnah
  • Sindhi
  • Social Work
  • Sociology
  • Space Science and Technology
  • Special Education
  • Statistics
  • Teacher Education
  • Urdu
  • Usool Ud Din
  • Women’s Studies
  • Zoology.

Meanwhile, open merit admissions in bachelor programs are offered in:

  • Actuarial Sciences and Risk Management
  • Agriculture and Agribusiness Management
  • Arabic
  • Bengali
  • Biochemistry
  • Botany
  • Chemistry
  • Computational Mathematics
  • Economics
  • English
  • Financial Mathematics
  • Geography
  • Geology
  • Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences
  • History
  • Islamic History
  • Islamic Learning
  • Library and Information Science
  • Marine Science
  • Mathematics
  • Microbiology
  • Persian
  • Philosophy
  • Physics
  • Physiology
  • Quran and Sunnah
  • Sindhi
  • Social Work
  • Sociology
  • Space Science and Technology
  • Statistics
  • Urdu
  • Usool Ud Din
  • Women’s Studies
  • Zoology

