Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

The entry test for the varsity's bachelor's programme was held on December 13

The University earlier said the results would be announced on December 14

Some technical glitches in the system lead to the undue delay in announcing the results

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) is expected to announce the result of the entry test for its bachelor's programme on December 17, 2020, a statement issued Tuesday said.



The entry test for the academic year 2021 was held on December 13, 2020, while the results were expected to be announced a day later — Dec 14.



The delay in announcing the result has occurred due to some technical reasons, the in-charge of KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said.



