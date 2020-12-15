Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020
KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) is expected to announce the result of the entry test for its bachelor's programme on December 17, 2020, a statement issued Tuesday said.
The entry test for the academic year 2021 was held on December 13, 2020, while the results were expected to be announced a day later — Dec 14.
The delay in announcing the result has occurred due to some technical reasons, the in-charge of KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said.
