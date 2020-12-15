Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — Geo.tv/Files
  • The entry test for the varsity's bachelor's programme was held on December 13
  • The University earlier said the results would be announced on December 14
  • Some technical glitches in the system lead to the undue delay in announcing the results

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) is expected to announce the result of the entry test for its bachelor's programme on December 17, 2020, a statement issued Tuesday said.

The entry test for the academic year 2021 was held on December 13, 2020, while the results were expected to be announced a day later — Dec 14.

The delay in announcing the result has occurred due to some technical reasons, the in-charge of KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said.

