Pakistan’s economic performance hailed around the world: PM Imran Khan

Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister presides over a meeting of the economic team in Islamabad.

Premier apprised about the improving indicators of the country's economy.



Premier says that the credit for the economic progress goes to the economic team.



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economic performance is hailed around the world even during the difficult times of pandemic.

Presiding over the Economic Team meeting, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the improvement in the industry, construction sector, and an increase in exports from the textile sector.

The meeting was attended by several federal ministers, including Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, and Federal Minister for Planning, Development Asad Umar among others.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Javan Bakht also attended the moot.

The premier was apprised about the improving indicators of the country's economy and welcomed the increase in remittances and their maintenance which was recorded at the level of Rs2 billion per month.

“Provision of easy loans in the construction sector and to the youth will further strengthen the economy,” PM Imran said, adding that the government's business-friendly policies have led to a boom in the stock market and have boosted investors' confidence.

Calling for immediate and long-term measures to bring the advantages of economic improvement to the common man, the premier said that the credit for such progress goes to the economic team.

"Thank God the country has come out of a difficult time," PM Imran said, adding that a comprehensive plan is being worked out to pave the way for further development.