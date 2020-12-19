Coronavirus: Who will be vaccinated first in Sindh?

Representational image. — Reuters/Files

In Sindh, the last ones to get vaccinated will be the general public

Sindh health department says administrative strategy for vaccine is prepared

The deputy commissioners of each district will be made focal persons

The Sindh government has laid down a strategy to administer the coronavirus vaccine to people in phases as the world eagerly awaits for coronavirus vaccines after almost a year of the novel disease infecting millions across the planet.

As per the provincial government, the medical staff will be vaccinated in the first phase whereas 60-year-olds will be provided the vaccine in the second phase.In the third phase, people suffering from various diseases will be administered coronavirus vaccines.

In the fourth and final phase, the general public will be vaccinated.

The spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said that an administrative strategy for the vaccine was prepared and that the additional deputy commissioners will be the focal persons.

The ADCs will work with health officials in each district to ensure vaccine arrangements are proper, the spokesperson said, adding that all hospitals will have separate areas for vaccines and medical facilities.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, to date 13,000 people have volunteered for the coronavirus vaccine trials across the country, a health official said.

The first human trials of the vaccine, developed by the Chinese company CanSino Biologics Inc, started on September 22 in Pakistan.

Since then, the country has administered the experimental vaccine to 13,000 people, Dr Ejaz Khan, chairman of infection control at Shifa Hospital in Islamabad overlooking the trials, told Geo.tv.

Vaccine trials are being conducted at five centres in Pakistan — two in Karachi, two in Lahore and one in Islamabad.

Two days earlier, prime minister's special assistant Dr Faisal Sultan, addressing a press conference, said that Pakistan was committed to obtaining the vaccine.

The special assistant said that a national effort was being made to achieve this goal, while institutions and provincial governments were involved to make it possible.

"The federal government will make it possible for an effective vaccine to be available in the country," he said, adding that several steps were already taken in this regard.

