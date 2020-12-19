Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families

Insider reveals that the Sussex and Cambridge families have been sending each other Christmas presents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ties with Kate and William have improved significantly during the recent times with both families exchanging gifts this holiday season.



A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent the Cambridges Christmas gifts from across the pond.

The insider revealed that the Sussex and Cambridge families have been sending each other Christmas presents ahead of the holiday.

Harry and Meghan will usher in the holiday season at their Montecito abode in California with son Archie.

Earlier, a source revealed that the family is "excited to decorate for Christmas."

On the other hand, Kate and William admitted that they do not have any plans for Christmas after the Queen cancelled the royal family's annual gathering at Sandringham.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," William said during his recent Royal Train Tour alongside Kate. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."