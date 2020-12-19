Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
US dollar being sold at Rs160.5 on Dec 19

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.6 while its selling rate was Rs160.5 on Saturday, December 19 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 18

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar119.5121
Canadian Dollar123.5125.5
China Yuan24.524.65
Euro193.5196
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.242.9
UAE Dirham43.343.9
UK Pound Sterling214.5217.5
US Dollar159.6160.5

