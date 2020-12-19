HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows the opening ceremony for postgraduate students 2019 at Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Meanwhile, over 7,000 postgraduate and doctoral students attended the activities to mark the first year of Western China Science & Technology Innovation Harbour. — Xinhua

The Higher Education Commission has announced a Master's and a PhD scholarship — for specific disciplines — for a Chinese university, a tweet said.

"HEC invites applications from Pakistani/AJ&K nationals for Master's & PhD programmes (specific disciplines) offered by Xi'an Jiaotong University, China in academic year 2021," it said.

"Interested students are advised to complete and submit online applications on CSC, Xi'an Jiaotong University, and HEC portals, separately, without waiting for the deadline," it added.

Candidates can click here for further details.



The last date for submission of online applications at the HEC portal is January 30, 2021.