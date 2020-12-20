Can't connect right now! retry
December 20, 2020
US dollar rate against rupee and other currencies on December 20

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar remained at Rs159.8 while its selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs160.7. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar remained at Rs159.8 while its selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs160.7 on Sunday, December 20 as Pakistan's currency market was closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar120
122
Canadian Dollar124.5
126.5
Euro193
195.5 
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
China Yuan24.5
24.65
Saudi Riyal42.25
42.8
UAE Dirham43.4
44
UK Pound Sterling214
217 
US Dollar159.8 
160.7

