business
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

US dollar rate against rupee on December 13

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar remained at Rs159.5 while its selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs160.3. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar remained at Rs159.5 while its selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs160.3 on Sunday, December 13 as Pakistan's currency market was closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on December 6

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar118.5 
120.5
Canadian Dollar123
125
Euro192
194.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
China Yuan24.5
24.65
Saudi Riyal41.8 
42.4 
UAE Dirham43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling210 
213 
US Dollar159.5
160.3 

