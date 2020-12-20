Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian did not pass up the opportunity to poke fun at her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney had posted a sultry photo of herself donning a a green elf’s costume paired with some red thigh high boots which was finished off with some ornament earrings, bangs and green eyeshadow.





The Poosh founder had recreated Nancy Gould’s 1996 Playboy cover.

Apparently Khloe was left 'confused' as she sarcastically questioned her sister what the getup was for.

"Can you explain what's happening here. What is this for?" she said.

Kourtney however did not take the bait and instead gave a smart reply.

"This is how I wrap presents, come over," she responded.

Meanwhile, their youngest sister Kylie Jenner commented "cutie" on her picture.



