Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian did not pass up the opportunity to poke fun at her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney had posted a sultry photo of herself donning a a green elf’s costume paired with some red thigh high boots which was finished off with some ornament earrings, bangs and green eyeshadow.


The Poosh founder had recreated Nancy Gould’s 1996 Playboy cover.

Apparently Khloe was left 'confused' as she sarcastically questioned her sister what the getup was for. 

"Can you explain what's happening here. What is this for?" she said.

Kourtney however did not take the bait and instead gave a smart reply.

"This is how I wrap presents, come over," she responded.

Meanwhile, their youngest sister Kylie Jenner commented "cutie" on her picture. 


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William spark new controversy
Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report

Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report
Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’

Pink claims fractured ankle is a 2020 gift that ‘keeps on giving’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report
Bella Hadid left 'emotional' after New York hit by heavy snow

Bella Hadid left 'emotional' after New York hit by heavy snow
Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021
Gal Gadot takes part in Warner Media's Justice League investigation

Gal Gadot takes part in Warner Media's Justice League investigation
You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal

You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal
Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’
BTS feels ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

BTS feels ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’
Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Latest

view all