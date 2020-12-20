PMC extends deadline for applications to public, private colleges due to delayed A-Level results

The Pakistan Medical Commission logo. — Photo courtesy Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Sunday announced that it will put off the deadline for admissions to public and private colleges in view of delayed A-Level results.

"In response to the fact that the delayed A-Level results will be announced on 11th January 2021, the Council has decided to extend the date beyond 11th January 2021 of (a) closure of admissions in public colleges, (b) closure of portal for admissions in private colleges," read a statement by PMC on Twitter.

It said that the new dates will not notified shortly.

PMC said that now students will be able to submit their A-Level results with their applications.



A list of private and public medical and dental colleges recognised by PMC is available here.



Cambridge agrees to review results after outcry