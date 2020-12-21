Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

US dollar being sold at Rs160.7 on Dec 21

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.8 while its selling rate was Rs160.7 on Monday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.8 while its selling rate was Rs160.7 on Monday, December 21 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 21

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar120
122
Canadian Dollar 124.5126.5
Euro193
195.5
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58 
China Yuan24.5
24.65
Saudi Riyal42.25 
42.8
UK Pound Sterling214
217
UAE Dirham43.4 
44
US Dollar159.8 
160.7

More From Business:

PTI’s rupee devaluation policy devastating for Pakistan's economy: ex-commerce minister

PTI’s rupee devaluation policy devastating for Pakistan's economy: ex-commerce minister
Gold rate Rs112,450 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 21

Gold rate Rs112,450 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 21
Pakistani rupee expected to extend upward trend against US dollar next week

Pakistani rupee expected to extend upward trend against US dollar next week
US dollar rate against rupee and other currencies on December 20

US dollar rate against rupee and other currencies on December 20
SBP to launch policy for reducing gender gap in financial inclusion

SBP to launch policy for reducing gender gap in financial inclusion
Gold being sold at Rs112,450 per tola in Pakistan on December 19

Gold being sold at Rs112,450 per tola in Pakistan on December 19
US dollar being sold at Rs160.5 on Dec 19

US dollar being sold at Rs160.5 on Dec 19
Gold being sold at Rs112,300 per tola in Pakistan on December 18

Gold being sold at Rs112,300 per tola in Pakistan on December 18
US dollar being sold at Rs160.7 on Dec 18

US dollar being sold at Rs160.7 on Dec 18
Pakistan returns $1 billion of Saudi Arabia's $3b loan

Pakistan returns $1 billion of Saudi Arabia's $3b loan
Gold being sold at Rs112,300 per tola in Pakistan on December 1

Gold being sold at Rs112,300 per tola in Pakistan on December 1
Currency update Dec 17: US dollar selling at Rs161.15 against Pakistani rupee

Currency update Dec 17: US dollar selling at Rs161.15 against Pakistani rupee

Latest

view all