Monday Dec 21 2020
'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'

Monday Dec 21, 2020

"Mexit, the pandemic, scandals and health scare: they were enough to rock the monarchy to its core," wrote The Telegraph in a latest article about the British Royal Family as 2020 comes to an end.

The article titled "How 2020 changed the Royals forever," explains how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure, the coronavirus pandemic and other scandals affected Queen Elizabeth's family.

It also sheds light on how "The Firm", a group of royals, bounced back in the face of all the challenges in 2020.

2020 saw Meghan and Harry stepping down from their duties as senior royals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple first move to Canada and later settled in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under criticism from experts and royal fans a couple of moves they made in the United States.

They were first  criticized for encouraging the people to cast their votes in the US Presidential Election in November. Experts said they broke a royal tradition of not speaking about political matters.

Later on, the couple invited wrath of some Britons for signing a multi-million dollars deal with streaming giant Netflix. 

