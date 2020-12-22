Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' releases official trailer: WATCH

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, 'The White Tiger' is slated to release on January 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netfilx offering The White Tiger.



On Monday, the actress gave a sneak peek at the official trailer of the movie via an Instagram post.



"The White Tiger trailer is here! Coming to Netflix Jan 22!" Pee Cee captioned the video.

The White Tiger is based on the debut novel of the same name, penned by Indian author Aravind Adiga.



Starring Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao and various others, it is slated to release on January 22, 2021 on Netflix.