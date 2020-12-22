Can't connect right now! retry
Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 1,704 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 460,672. With 82 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 9,474. So far, a total of 410,937 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,261.

With 34,594 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 4.93%

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 63 countries. There have been at least 76,852,000 reported infections and 1,695,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 17 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 19,853,000 since the pandemic began.



