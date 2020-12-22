Shakira's skateboarding skills leaves fans in awe

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020
Singing sensation Shakira is not only talented with her voice but also skateboarding too.
Fans were given a glimpse of her skills in her latest song Girl Like Me where she could be seen zooming smoothly.
It didn't end there as she took to Instagram to share a video of herself riding a skateboard once more.
The Waka Waka singer seemed to have no problem as she could be seen making turns and tackling small obstacles like a total pro.
Fans were clearly impressed as they flooded the comments with heart emojis and compliments.
Take a look: