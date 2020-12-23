Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
40% of Karachiites prefer public transport: Gallup Pakistan survey

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Scores of people crowded atop a passenger bus in Pakistan. Photo— AFP/File 

KARACHI: Karachi's public transport may not be in its best shape or form but you'd be surprised that still, many prefer to use it as their means of transport.  

According to a survey conducted by the Gallop Survey of Pakistan, 40% of the respondents from Karachi confirmed that they travel on public transport while 60% said they use their own vehicles.

As many as 46% of the respondents who said they preferred public transport were women while only 35% of the respondents who were male said they used public transport as well. 

