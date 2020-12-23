Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold rate Rs112,750 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs96,665 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,750 on Wednesday, December 23, at the opening of the bullion market.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs96,665 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold rates in Pakistan on December 21

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,610 with one tola of 22k gold was being traded at Rs103,354 at the opening of the trading.

However, bullion prices decreased $2 to $1,873/ounce in the international market.

Jewellers claim prices in the local market remain Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,290/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,105.96, it added.


