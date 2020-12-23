British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords





Wajid Khan previously served as a member of the European Parliament. Photo: Twitter/ Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan originally hails from Kharian Tehsil of Gujrat District in Pakistan

In May this year, Wajid Khan was elected as the Mayor of Burnley, Lancashire

He also served as a member of the European Parliament

ENGLAND: A British politician of Pakistani origin Wajid Khan has been appointed as a member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords, it emerged on Wednesday.



According to sources, the appointment of Wajid Khan has been approved by the Queen. He was elected from Burnley, Lancashire. He is also the youngest member of the Opposition in the House of Lords.

Read more: Lord Nazir announces retirement from UK's House of Lords before expulsion

Previously, Wajid Khan served as a member of the European Parliament. During his term, he remained vocal about several issues, including fracking and climate change, gender equality, and human rights violations in Kashmir.

By origin, Khan hails from Kharian Tehsil of Gujrat District in Pakistan.

In May this year, Wajid Khan was elected as the Mayor of Burnley. He also had the honour of being elected the youngest person to hold the position of mayor.

Back in August, Queen Elizabeth II appointed another British-Pakistani businessman named Aamer Sarfraz as a member of the House of Lords upon the advice of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Similarly, in 2019, another British Pakistani businessperson Zameer Choudrey, the Chief Executive of Bestway Group, was also appointed to the House of Lords under the Queen’s intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom.