Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Reuters

Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Photo: Polyfish/Pixabay
  • The baby elephant was crossing the road when a motorcycle struck it
  • Rescue worker mana was called to the site to give the animal CPR
  • It was the first time in Mana's 26-year career to give CPR to an animal

BANGKOK, THAILAND: A baby elephant was crossing a busy road when it suddenly got struck by a motorcycle and lost consciousness. 

People rushed to the site of the accident to help the baby elephant but found out that it had stopped breathing.

Rescue worker Mana Srivate, who had been associated with his job for 26 years, was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday.

In a video that went viral on social media in Thailand on Monday, Mana is seen giving two-handed compressions to a small elephant lying on its side as colleagues a few metres away treat a dazed and injured motorcycle rider on the floor.

Both the rider and elephant were recovering and neither had serious injuries.

“It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Mana told Reuters by phone.

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online,” he said.

“When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried.”

The elephant stood up after about 10 minutes and was taken to another location for treatment, before being returned to the scene of the accident in the hope of being reunited with its mother.

The elephants soon returned when the mother heard her baby calling out, Mana said.

Despite having dealt with dozens of road traffic accidents involving humans, Mana said the elephant was the only victim he had managed to revive while performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).


More From World:

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal
Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call

Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call
Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir polls

Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir polls
Woman gets ‘second life’ after battling COVID-19 for 8 months

Woman gets ‘second life’ after battling COVID-19 for 8 months
British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords

British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords
UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases

UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases
Daily report on December 23: Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections

Daily report on December 23: Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections
Arnab Goswami’s channel fined £20,000 in UK for airing hate speech against Pakistanis

Arnab Goswami’s channel fined £20,000 in UK for airing hate speech against Pakistanis
British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay calm during coronavirus panic

British PM Boris Johnson urges people to stay calm during coronavirus panic
WATCH: Crocodile mercilessly kills a cheetah as it goes to drink water

WATCH: Crocodile mercilessly kills a cheetah as it goes to drink water
WATCH: Hundreds of camels killed due to plastic pollution in UAE deserts

WATCH: Hundreds of camels killed due to plastic pollution in UAE deserts
Indian farmers to continue protests unless Modi govt repeals agricultural laws

Indian farmers to continue protests unless Modi govt repeals agricultural laws

Latest

view all