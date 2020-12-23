Can't connect right now! retry
Google announces new games for Smart Displays

Photo: Screengrab via Google/ Twitter

In a bid to make the holiday season relaxing and more cheerful, Google has recently launched its latest collection of games for Smart Displays.

"Just say "#HeyGoogle, let's play a game" and your Google Assistant will show you a collection of puzzles, word games, and even virtual pets," the tech giant tweeted on Wednesday.

Word games

Google's new collection of games will be a treat for wordsmiths out there. The list includes  Horizontal Crosswords, Game of Words from Stoked Skills, Voice Quest from Doppio Games, Power of Words from Just AI, and Daily Word Wheel from Zynga.

Challenging puzzles

Google is introducing Daily Brain Trainer from Cool Games, while users will also be able to try  Brainwash Puzzle soon. 

"Ready yourself as the countdown begins and a series of pictures flash past on the monitor. Find the common theme as quickly as you can to advance to the next session," Google stated.

Games for kids and families

Google said that the new collection of games will also include a range of games for kids as well as families. 

For kids, it has introduced My Smart Pet, a virtual aquarium game called Hey Fish, and will soon be adding Hello Kitty as a virtual companion for children.

It will also introduce a new storytelling feature. Users will say "Hey Google, tell me a Shimmer and Shine Story” and they will be able to hear content from the popular Nickelodeon series. 

Users can also just say: “Hey Google, tell me a bedtime story” to see a selection of stories to choose from.

There will also be a collection of more educational songs, books, and videos for kids. All they will have to do is to say: “Hey Google, Talk to ABCmouse.” (With a parent's permission, children under 13, or the applicable age in their country, can have a personalised Google Assistant experience and access these games designed for kids and families, powered by Family Link.) 

