Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are determined to try for another baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to give baby Archie a sibling in the near future despite suffering pregnancy loss over the summer.



In July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage, as revealed in an op-ed for the New York Times by Meghan earlier this month.

Meghan and Harry are determined to try for another baby, a source close to them told OK magazine.

The insider said Meghan and Harry "were quite overwhelmed by the outpouring of compassion. The sheer scale of messages, electronic and handwritten, was nothing short of astounding."

They added that the outpouring of love by the public "validated their decision to go public a thousand times over" and brought Harry and Meghan closer than ever.

"Harry has been an absolute rock for Meghan, and vice versa," the royal insider continued. "They’ve come out of it stronger than ever. They’re determined to put this behind them and try for another baby at the earliest opportunity. But more than anything else, it’s really underlined how they belong together as soulmates."