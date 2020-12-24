Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are determined to try for another baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to give baby Archie a sibling in the near future despite suffering pregnancy loss over the summer.

In July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage, as revealed in an op-ed for the New York Times by Meghan earlier this month.

Meghan and Harry are determined to try for another baby, a source close to them told OK magazine.

The insider said Meghan and Harry "were quite overwhelmed by the outpouring of compassion. The sheer scale of messages, electronic and handwritten, was nothing short of astounding."

They added that the outpouring of love by the public "validated their decision to go public a thousand times over" and brought Harry and Meghan closer than ever.

"Harry has been an absolute rock for Meghan, and vice versa," the royal insider continued. "They’ve come out of it stronger than ever. They’re determined to put this behind them and try for another baby at the earliest opportunity. But more than anything else, it’s really underlined how they belong together as soulmates."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement buzz after sporting giant diamond ring

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement buzz after sporting giant diamond ring
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Christmas card 2020 is finally here

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning Christmas card 2020 is finally here

Chrissy Teigen mourns loss of baby Jack amid shocking life decision

Chrissy Teigen mourns loss of baby Jack amid shocking life decision
Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?

Meghan Markle's new venture inspires Kim Kardashian?
Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace as she makes Christmas shopping with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace as she makes Christmas shopping with daughter Zahara
Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement

Rihanna sued for alleged copyright infringement
Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies

Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies
Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50
Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'
Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report
Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown

Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown

Latest

view all