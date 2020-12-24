Can't connect right now! retry
Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 24

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,550 on Thursday, December 24, at the opening of the bullion market.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs96,493 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,452 with one tola of 22k gold was being traded at Rs103,170 at the opening of the trading.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. 


