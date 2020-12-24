WATCH: Legendary Moin Akhtar interviews PM Imran Khan in throwback video

Born on December 24, 1950, legendary actor Moin Akhtar joined the entertainment world in his teens in 1966.



The legend is remembered on his 70th birth anniversary today.



Moin could speak fluent English, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Gujarati and Hindi.



Even nine years after his death, legendary comedian Moin Akhtar is alive in the hearts of millions of his fans who miss his spontaneous style and witty sense of humour.



With plenty of feathers to his cap, the legend has interviewed several renowned personalities of Pakistan, but his interview with Prime Minister Imran Khan has a separate fan base.



In his particular eccentric style, Akhtar can be seen tossing questions to Khan in the interview during his cricket days.

"Defter mein Imran Khan, ghar mein Imran Khan, hotel mein Imran Khan, sarak par Imran Khan, baaghon mei Imran Khan, aap iss Imran Khan is pareshan nahi hogaye?" the comedian asked the former cricketer while talking about his raging fame beyond borders.

Shying away, Khan, who was in his mid 30's at the time, humbly replied that it's a matter of great honour for a sportsman or an artist when people recognise him for his good work and bestow them with love and respect.

"I thank God for this immense appreciation," he shared.

Iconic Bollywood film stars Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan liked him for his versatility. Akhtar worked in few films, but returned to the smaller screen.

TV plays including 'Rozi', 'Eid Train', 'Family 93', 'Half Plate', 'Sach Much' were some of the many super hit programmes he starred in. Besides this, he hosted many popular shows.

Akhtar also won the Pride of Performance award.

He died on April 22, 2011 at about 6:15pm in Karachi after suffering from a heart attack.