Dr Maha Shah death: Court seeks report of suspects' DNA after police hint at rape

KARACHI: A magistrate's court has sought the DNA report of the accused in Dr Maha Shah's alleged suicide case after police said they feared the young woman may have been subjected to sexual assault, the Daily Jang reported on Thursday.

Investigative officers on Thursday expressed fears that the 25-year-old Dr Maha Shah, who allegedly died by suicide on August 18, may have been subjected to rape. They consequently filed a petition for the accused's DNA testing in the judicial magistrate's court for Karachi's South district.

The court granted the request and ordered the DNA reports of the accused individuals be submitted in the next hearing scheduled for January 5.

Aafter concluding the investigation in the case, police on December 8 charged three men for inducing her to commit suicide.

The News had reported citing the charge sheet that the main suspect Junaid Khan, who was said to be in a relationship with the deceased and is currently out on bail, used to physically and mentally torture the young doctor and influencer, due to which she had been suffering from severe anguish and had tried to end her life more than once.

Junaid 'will be my death'

Dr Maha Shah had allegedly died by suicide on August 18 using a 9mm pistol that she obtained from her friend, Tabish Yasin.

Police found out that the weapon was licensed to Saad Nasir, who told the investigators that he had sold it to Yasin. Both of them are in jail, in judicial custody.

According to the evidence obtained during the course of the investigation, the young woman had sent multiple messages and voice notes to her friends, expressing distress and detailing the abuse she faced.

In one of the voice notes sent to a friend, Dr Maha Shah said she had had a "severe fight" with Junaid "so I took Xanax and slept".

"You know what, I am having seizures. I am affected with epilepsy. I don’t know how it happened. Don’t tell [my sister] that I am talking to Junaid. I told her that we broke up long ago, but this guy has made my life hell. My mind is [messed] up,” it said.



In another chat, she had sent a picture of her injured face to a friend, saying: "See, my boyfriend beat me last night. He also broke my teeth. I am exhausted."

In yet another message, she had said Junaid "will be my death” and how he "beat me up again".