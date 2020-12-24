Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
How 'retired' Ed Sheeran is still making millions

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

While Ed Sheeran went into a self-imposed retirement, he is still raking in millions and is believed to be richer than Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards as the Perfect singer made £70 million last year.

His 2017-2019 Divide tour and music earnings, which includes his No.6 Collaborations Project featuring musicians including Eminem, 50 Cent and Justin Bieber, saw him make £70 million.

According to The Sun, Ed’s documents, filed at Companies House, reveal that he made the extortionate sum through his touring company and recording company.

It reported that he made £48.1 million from the recording company and over £37 million through his Nathan Cable Touring company

"The figures follow the record-breaking Divide tour, which finished in Ed’s hometown of Ipswich in August 2019," they write.

"That became the highest-grossing music tour ever, grossing £607 million over 255 shows. Europe generated £58.9 million, with £11.4 million from Asia and £125,624 from North America.

"His Ed Sheeran Ltd firm, which gets money from the writing, recording and production of his music, made a £29 million profit on turnover of £48.1 million."

