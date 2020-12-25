Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: A peek into Quaid-i-Azam's life

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

 Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. File photo

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating the 145 birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with traditional zeal and fervour.

A lawyer and politician, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death September 11, 1948.

Here’s a video story on his life and how he managed to establish a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia.



More From Pakistan:

PTI moves to address MQM-P’s reservations over census

PTI moves to address MQM-P’s reservations over census
Blast reported at a bank in Karachi's Paposh area

Blast reported at a bank in Karachi's Paposh area
Pakistan issues notices to Google and Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

Pakistan issues notices to Google and Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'
Federal ministers, PTI MPAs pressurised Sindh Police to arrest PML-N's Safdar Awan: report

Federal ministers, PTI MPAs pressurised Sindh Police to arrest PML-N's Safdar Awan: report
UK to decide on Nawaz extradition to Pakistan: PM Imran Khan's aide

UK to decide on Nawaz extradition to Pakistan: PM Imran Khan's aide
US ‘concerned’ over SHC ruling in Daniel Pearl case

US ‘concerned’ over SHC ruling in Daniel Pearl case
Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%

Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%
2 UK returned passengers test positive for coronavirus in KP

2 UK returned passengers test positive for coronavirus in KP
Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan

Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan
Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt

Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt
Nation commemorates 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour

Nation commemorates 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour
Pakistan's minorities enjoy equal rights, says Narcotics Control Minister Ijaz Shah

Pakistan's minorities enjoy equal rights, says Narcotics Control Minister Ijaz Shah

Latest

view all