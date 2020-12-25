Watch: A peek into Quaid-i-Azam's life

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. File photo

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating the 145 birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with traditional zeal and fervour.

A lawyer and politician, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death September 11, 1948.

Here’s a video story on his life and how he managed to establish a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia.







