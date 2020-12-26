Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A screengrab of the Saudi crown prince receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot. Photo: Twitter/ SPA

Saudi crown prince MBS gets coronavirus vaccine shot

Kingdom’s health minister says government has worked to provide a safe vaccine in record time

NEOM, SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the Kingdom, as part of the national coronavirus vaccination plan being implemented by the country's health ministry, state news agency SPA reported Friday.

The country's deputy premier, minister of defense and Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan also received the vaccine shot.

The state news agency shared a video of crown prince MBS receiving the vaccine on Twitter.





Health Minister Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanked the crown prince for his keenness and ongoing follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents with the best services.

He said the government has worked to provide a safe vaccine in record time.