Saturday Dec 26 2020
BTS's V releases brand new track 'Snow Flower' alongside Peakboy

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

BTS’s V recently released a brand new track ahead of Christmas titled Snow Flower and ARMYs are already gushing.

Shortly after the song released, V took to the band’s official blog and shed light on his intentions behind releasing the song.

There he was quoted saying, “Since my mixtape has been delayed, I felt apologetic to ARMY [BTS’s fandom], so I hurriedly created this song.”

“I think that many people must feel like time stopped this year, and I also think that there must be many people who feel more anxious and depressed the closer they get to the end of the year.”

He concluded by writing, “I hope that for today at least, white flowers will fall in your heart and all of you will feel at least a little warmth and happiness.”

Check it out below:


