Delivery man catches two young muggers in Karachi, later pardons them

KARACHI: A young delivery boy, who arrived to deliver a parcel at a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, foiled a snatching bid but later pardoned the muggers because of their young age, The News reported on Sunday.

According to police, a rider of a private company identified as Shahid Hussain managed to resist and catch two suspects riding a motorcycle, who attempted to snatch a cellphone from him soon after he stopped his motorcycle outside a house to deliver a parcel.

“I resisted and caught both of them. Both boys were young, aged between 18 and20 years; therefore, I did not hand them over to the police and gave them a chance to escape to save their future,” he told the police.

“However, I confiscated their weapons and handed them over to the police,” the rider added.

Police said Hussain showed valiance and presence of mind that enabled him to foil the snatching bid. However, an investigation of the case is underway.

Man shot during mugging incident

In a separate incident, a man was shot and injured for refusing to cooperate with muggers in Korangi a day earlier.



According to the Korangi Police, two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured 52-year-old Shahid, son of Azeem, when he refused to hand over his valuables to them. Doctors termed his condition out of danger. A case has been registered, while an investigation is in progress.