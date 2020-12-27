Can't connect right now! retry
health
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
AFP

Canada reports first two coronavirus variant cases

By
AFP

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Canada has recorded more than 534,000 cases of Covid-19 with more than 14,700 deaths so far
  • The infectious coronavirus variant was first detected in Britain.
  • The couple has been placed in isolation.
  • Canada has recorded more than 534,000 cases of Covid-19 with more than 14,700 deaths so far.

Health authorities on Saturday have confirmed the first two cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that were detected in Britain have been confirmed in Canada.

"The cases are a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts," Barbara Yaffe, acting chief medical officer for Ontario, said in a statement.

The couple has been placed in isolation, according to the statement, the same day that Ontario reimposed a lockdown for several weeks due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the province since early December.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday his country would prolong its suspension of passenger flights from the UK until January 6 in light of the coronavirus strain sweeping Britain.

Read more: After UK, Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The discovery of two cases in Ontario "further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today," said Yaffe.

The lockdown in Ontario, Canada´s most populous province at some 14 million residents, will last 28 days in the south of the region and 14 days in the north.

Private indoor gatherings outside the family circle are banned. Essential businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, will be allowed to remain open, but restaurants will be limited to take-out or delivery service.

As of Saturday, Canada had recorded more than 534,000 cases of Covid-19 with more than 14,700 deaths.

More From Health:

Labour under intense pressure to delay Sikh leader’s House of Lords elevation

Labour under intense pressure to delay Sikh leader’s House of Lords elevation

Illinois shooter kills three, leaves another three injured

Illinois shooter kills three, leaves another three injured
Paralysed economies, devastated communities: How the coronavirus changed the world in 2020

Paralysed economies, devastated communities: How the coronavirus changed the world in 2020
George Blake, last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed UK, dies in Russia

George Blake, last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed UK, dies in Russia
Indian farmers agree to govt meeting union leaders over contentious farm laws

Indian farmers agree to govt meeting union leaders over contentious farm laws
India detains at least 75 in occupied Kashmir after local election

India detains at least 75 in occupied Kashmir after local election
New COVID-19 variant: Sweden confirms first case in visitor from UK

New COVID-19 variant: Sweden confirms first case in visitor from UK
US whistleblower Edward Snowden, wife share photos of newborn son

US whistleblower Edward Snowden, wife share photos of newborn son
France reports first case of new COVID variant

France reports first case of new COVID variant

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

2020 closes hottest decade on record due to climate change

2020 closes hottest decade on record due to climate change
Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?

Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?

Latest

view all