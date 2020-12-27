Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Three candidates to run for Islamabad mayor tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

A view of the city of Islamabad. — Wikipedia

ISLAMABAD: The election for mayor of the federal capital is all set to take place tomorrow (Monday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all preparations for the election. The polling will continue from 9am to 5pm.

There will be a contest for the slot among three candidates.

Peer Adil Shah from PML-N, PTI's Malik Sajid Mehmood, and Syed Zaheer Shah — an independent candidate, will face off against one another.

The electoral college for the election of Mayor Islamabad comprises 80 votes, for which 50 Union Council chairpersons, and three deputy mayors are the voters.

Seventeen officials on special seats are also a part of the voters list for the mayor's election.

The mayor's seat fell vacant following the resignation of Shaikh Ansar, who belongs to PML-N.

More From Pakistan:

Car accident kills four, injures 11 at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad

Car accident kills four, injures 11 at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz speaks Sindhi in Larkana

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz speaks Sindhi in Larkana
Bakhtawar pays quiet tribute to mother Benazir Bhutto with beautiful portrait

Bakhtawar pays quiet tribute to mother Benazir Bhutto with beautiful portrait
'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating,' JI's Sirajul Haq lashes out at PM Imran Khan

'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating,' JI's Sirajul Haq lashes out at PM Imran Khan
Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan during encounter with terrorists

Seven FC personnel martyred in Balochistan during encounter with terrorists
PDM in Larkana: 'If you do not resign by Jan 31, we will march to Islamabad'

PDM in Larkana: 'If you do not resign by Jan 31, we will march to Islamabad'
PM Imran Khan taabedaar for people and thaanedaar for looters of country: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran Khan taabedaar for people and thaanedaar for looters of country: Shibli Faraz
Recently-expelled JUI-F leaders likely to form rival faction: report

Recently-expelled JUI-F leaders likely to form rival faction: report
Bad weather affects PIA flight schedules in various cities of Pakistan

Bad weather affects PIA flight schedules in various cities of Pakistan
Maryam Nawaz has no experience in politics, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Maryam Nawaz has no experience in politics, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Rawalpindi sees alarming rise in divorce cases

Rawalpindi sees alarming rise in divorce cases

19 flights canceled, 16 delayed due to heavy fog in Lahore

19 flights canceled, 16 delayed due to heavy fog in Lahore

Latest

view all