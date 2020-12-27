Three candidates to run for Islamabad mayor tomorrow

A view of the city of Islamabad. — Wikipedia

ISLAMABAD: The election for mayor of the federal capital is all set to take place tomorrow (Monday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all preparations for the election. The polling will continue from 9am to 5pm.

There will be a contest for the slot among three candidates.

Peer Adil Shah from PML-N, PTI's Malik Sajid Mehmood, and Syed Zaheer Shah — an independent candidate, will face off against one another.



The electoral college for the election of Mayor Islamabad comprises 80 votes, for which 50 Union Council chairpersons, and three deputy mayors are the voters.

Seventeen officials on special seats are also a part of the voters list for the mayor's election.

The mayor's seat fell vacant following the resignation of Shaikh Ansar, who belongs to PML-N.