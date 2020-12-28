Can't connect right now! retry
In pictures: 2,000-year-old fast food restaurant discovered in Italy's Pompeii

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Frescoes on an ancient counter discovered during excavations at Pompeii, Italy, are seen in this handout picture released December 26, 2020. Pompeii Archaeological Park /Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Luigi Spina/Handout via REUTERS
  • Archaeologists also found a decorated bronze drinking bowl known as a patera, ceramic jars used for cooking stews and soups, wine flasks.
  • Traces of nearly 2,000-year-old food were found in some of the deep terra cotta jars containing hot food.
  • Pompeii is one of Italy’s most popular attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site

ROME: Archaeologists have made the extraordinary discovery of a frescoed hot food and drinks shop that served up the ancient equivalent of street food to Roman passersby in Pompeii — a city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD.

Known as a termopolium, Latin for hot drinks counter, the shop was discovered in the archaeological park’s Regio V site, which is not yet open to the public, and unveiled on Saturday.

Traces of nearly 2,000-year-old food were found in some of the deep terra cotta jars containing hot food which the shopkeeper lowered into a counter with circular holes.

Traces of nearly 2,000-year-old food were found in some of the deep terra cotta jars. Photo: Reuters

The front of the counter was decorated with brightly coloured frescoes, some depicting animals that were part of the ingredients in the food sold, such as a chicken and two ducks hanging upside down.

“This is an extraordinary find. It’s the first time we are excavating an entire termopolium,” said Massimo Ossana, director of the Pompeii archaeological park.

Read more: Giant dinosaur bones get archeologists rethinking Triassic period

Archaeologists also found a decorated bronze drinking bowl known as a patera, ceramic jars used for cooking stews and soups, wine flasks, and amphora.

Pompeii, 23 km (14 miles) southeast of Naples, was home to about 13,000 people when it was buried under ash, pumice pebbles, and dust as it endured the force of an eruption equivalent to many atomic bombs.

“Our preliminary analysis shows that the figures drawn on the front of the counter, represent, at least in part, the food and drink that were sold there,” said Valeria Amoretti, a site anthropologist.

Photo: Reuters

Amoretti said traces of pork, fish, snails, and beef had been found in the containers, a discovery she called a “testimony to the great variety of animal products used to prepare dishes”.

About two-thirds of the 66-hectare (165-acre) ancient town has been uncovered. The ruins were not discovered until the 16th century and organised excavations began about 1750.

Rare documentation of Greco-Roman life, Pompeii is one of Italy’s most popular attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

