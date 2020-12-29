Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up launch their new podcast series with Spotify and they seem to have already decided the themes for the project.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly begin their podcast series with the themes of racial justice and gender equity as well as environmental stewardship.

This was revealed through the legal documents they submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office to secure Archewell Audio as their brand for the podcasts.

Their submission is, at present, under examination by the copyrights attorneys.

As per them, their brand will create, “Downloadable podcasts, audio programs, and audio books, all in the field of current and topical events, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health, mental health, and commentary on topics of current and general interest.”

Apart from that, it will also cover content through “satellite, global computer networks, websites, wireless devices, mobile web applications, webcasts, and on-demand streaming media”.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment
Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split

Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split
Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year

Prince Philip is not too happy about becoming centenarian next year
Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming shot from the day she found out she was pregnant

Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy
Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

Princess Anne's bone-chilling conduct haunted Camilla Parker for years

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation
Johnny Depp sends heartfelt message to fans holding out hope for 2021

Johnny Depp sends heartfelt message to fans holding out hope for 2021
Prince Philip's historic 100th birthday to make Harry and Meghan reunite with royal family?

Prince Philip's historic 100th birthday to make Harry and Meghan reunite with royal family?

Latest

view all