Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’

Renowned rapper Lil Wayne recently came after the Recording Academy for their disrespectful award show snub at the 63rd annual awards show.

The rapper began his rant over on Twitter by claiming, "As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder.”

He added, “Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.” (sic)

In the next tweet the rapper went on to say, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...”


